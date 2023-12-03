Azerbaijan To Switch To New Payment Card Data Security Standard (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan will
switch to the new payment card data security standard PCI DSS 4.0
next year, Deputy Director General of Compliance Control Evgeny
Babitsky told Trend .
"As an international company, we work with Visa, MasterCard, and
SWIFT, which develop global standards for the entire world market.
Recently, a new version of the PCI DSS 4.0 standard has been
released. This is a completely reworked standard that will be
adopted by the global community as mandatory from April 2024. We
were directly involved in its development. The transition to the
new version of the standard is already in progress, and from April
2024 it will be mandatory for all payment and financial
organizations in the Azerbaijani market. We are helping our
customers to prepare in advance for this transition in terms of
compliance with the new requirements of the standard," he said.
Babitsky noted that Azerbaijan's information security sector is
fairly developed.
"There are unique trends and patterns in cybersecurity in
Azerbaijan. Regular specialized events allow experts to share
experience and discuss the latest tendencies. It is important that
the country's experts do not copy the experience of other countries
without analyzing its relevancy to the local market. Taking into
account the peculiarities of each market, including the
distribution of cybersecurity budgets, they actively follow the
development of the sector," Babitsky said.
Speaking about the security of banks in an underdeveloped
market, Babitsky noted that most security incidents in the
financial sector are related to human factor.
"In markets that are just starting to develop, there is a lack
of maturity and people often do not know how to respond to
cybersecurity incidents. Unlike Azerbaijan, where standards of
cybersecurity are higher, in new markets, customers are not trained
to interact with scammers, which leads to gullibility and handing
over sensitive data to them. This creates challenges for financial
organizations that have to deal with negative consequences and
customer charges. Tracking down scam ads online, especially those
disguised as a specific bank, is a complex task that requires
specialized and expensive systems," Babitsky explained.
He emphasized that scams are not the only cybersecurity
challenges that the banks face.
"We investigate hundreds of cybersecurity cases every year, but
with limited budgets, banks have to improve their cybersecurity by
making tracking of fraud links a low priority. Many organizations
turn to such systems later in their information security
development due to limited resources. Not everyone can afford it,
and not everyone has reached the level of development to
effectively track fraud links, which can lead to end users getting
scammed," he concluded.
Compliance Control is one of the first information security
consulting companies in Russia. It started its activity in 2012 as
a specialized auditor in the field of payment data security and
requirements of VISA and Mastercard.
The Compliance Control company has Qualified Security Assessor
(QSA) status, which allows it to conduct certification audits for
compliance with PCI DSS requirements.
