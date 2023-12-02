Amir Stresses Permanent Truce In Gaza In Meeting With French President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the friendly French Republic Emmanuel Macron held a session of official talks at Lusail Palace Saturday evening.

During the session, they discussed strategic co-operation relations between the two countries in various fields and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to exchanging views on a number of regional and international issues, most notably the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, where His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of continuing joint international efforts to ensure a return to calm and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of the Strip, and to find solutions that guarantee the establishment of two states in accordance with international and UN resolutions.

The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.

On the French side, it was attended by Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Catherine Colonna, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.

His Highness the Amir and the French President also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of common interest.

His Highness the Amir hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the French president and his accompanying delegation.

