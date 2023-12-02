The H Dubai Spreads Holiday Cheer With An Engaging Craft Workshop At The Dubai Autism Center

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

During this event, which took place on November 24th, members of The H Dubai team had a tour of the Dubai Autism Center before hosting a craft workshop and an autism awareness session.

Dubai, UAE: The H Dubai, the city's first hotel to earn the Certified Autism CenterTM designation, continued its commitment to inclusivity by hosting a Holiday Craft Workshop at the Dubai Autism Center (DAC) on November 24th. This event marked another step in The H Dubai's dedication to engaging with the community, particularly children on the autism spectrum. An overwhelming success for all involved, it was a chance to not only have some fun, but also engage and learn more about individuals on the spectrum.

A team of enthusiastic volunteers from The H Dubai Hotel spent two heartwarming hours with 12 students at DAC, engaging in a variety of activities aimed at fostering creativity and joy. The children had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on craft workshop, where they decorated holiday cones under the guidance of The H Dubai team. The event also included a tour of the Dubai Autism Center, an Autism Awareness Session, and an immersive experience in a supportive and inclusive environment.

The H Dubai's commitment to inclusivity aligns with its recent achievement of being the first hotel in Dubai to earn the Certified Autism CenterTM designation. This designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), recognises organisations that demonstrate a high level of commitment to making their services accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Sophie Blondel, General Manager of The H Dubai, expressed her pride in the hotel's initiatives, stating,“Our Holiday Craft Workshop at the Dubai Autism Center reflects our ongoing commitment to community engagement and inclusivity. We believe in creating positive and memorable experiences for all individuals. The H Dubai is dedicated to providing a safe and welcoming environment for families and individuals, and we are honoured to contribute to the well-being of the community.”

This workshop is part of The H Dubai's broader collaboration with the Dubai Autism Center as the hotel has already planned various upcoming activities with them throughout the year to raise awareness and promote inclusivity, not only in tourism but also in the workforce. All of the wonderful decorations created during this engaging workshop have now become a part of The H Dubai's holiday season décor, which aims to further increase awareness, and goes along with the hotel's theme this year of 'Sustainability and Inclusivity'.

The recent Holiday Craft Workshop builds on The H Dubai's previous efforts, including an inclusive Iftar during Ramadan and an Autism & Sensory Awareness training session. The hotel has also undergone on-site assessments by IBCCES to provide sensory guides, enhancing the guest experience by providing information on sensory intensity in different areas of the hotel.

The H Dubai's achievements are not only significant for the hotel but also for Dubai's broader goals of becoming a more accessible and inclusive destination. By setting an example in daily operations, The H Dubai is paving the way for other hotels in the city to follow suit.

About The H Dubai:

Located at Sheikh Zayed Road, The H Dubai is a gateway to the Middle East's most dynamic city. Renowned for its eclectic and vibrant selection of dining and nightlife experiences; the award-winning Mandara Spa; world-class rooms, suites and residences, a luxury commercial business tower and a diverse events centre –The H Dubai is the ultimate destination for business and leisure.