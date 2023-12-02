-->


Turkiye Is Ready To Take Responsibility For Establishment Of Palestinian State


12/2/2023 3:10:47 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Thanks to recent developments, we have all become convinced once again of the importance of establishing an independent, sovereign and territorially contiguous Palestinian state.... We are ready to assume full responsibility for its establishment," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, Azernews reports.

On 17 October, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan said that Ankara is ready to become a guarantor country for Palestine in case a peace agreement is reached in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

