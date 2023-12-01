Bay Area New Year's Eve 2023-2024 By Professionals Guild And The Society Of Single Professionals

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE ) - Professionals Guild ( ) and the Society of Single Professionals ( ) announced a Bay Area New Year's Eve Party for singles and couples at the Chicken Pie Shop and bar in Walnut Creek ( ) on Dec. 31, 2023.



Image caption: New Years Eve Balloon Drop at Midnight.

This East Bay New Year's Eve party includes an optional New Year's Eve Dinner, DJ dancing, a Balloon Drop, and a Champagne Toast followed by more dancing. Adults of all ages 21 and up are welcome.

New Year's Eve Tickets may be purchased at:

“The Chicken Pie Shop is a wonderful location for a New Year's Eve Dinner/Dance Celebration,” said Phil Seyer, Director of Professionals Guild.“It has a spacious dance floor, a built-in sound system, uniquely crafted drinks, and a full-service restaurant.”

Mr. Seyer also said,“We are proud to announce that thanks to the Society of Single Professionals, one-half of all profits from this event will go to the Seva Foundation, an organization devoted to performing cataract surgery to give the gift of sight to the visually impaired.”

This New Year's Eve dinner dance costs just $75, and a party-only ticket costs $50.

Party attendees may purchase traditional drinks from the bar or get specially crafted drinks like a Buffalo Trace Barrel-Aged Manhattan, a Cucumber Basil Gimlet, or other uniquely crafted cocktails.

A diverse mix of adults 21+ attends this event. Most are in their 30's, 40's, 50's, and 60's - some younger, some older. Dress code: semi-formal to formal.

Learn more about the Professionals Guild at:

