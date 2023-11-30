AN UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE FOR ALL UAE 52NDUNION DAY PARADE TO FEATURE STREET PERFORMANCES, ACROBATICS, LIVE MUSIC AND MORE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Prepare to be amazed as Dubai gears up for an unforgettable afternoon to mark the 52nd UAE Union Day.



In a dazzling display of talent, 100 skilled performers will take centre stage alongside a magnificent ensemble of Dubai Police mounted on majestic horses, a spectacular Dubai Police marching band, students from the esteemed Dubai Police Academy, and 60 school students. This vibrant parade, in collaboration with Watani Al Emarat, promises to captivate crowds with its awe-inspiring acts and create a truly unforgettable experience in the heart of Dubai.



The police parade – which will also include cultural showcases and performances – will take place on Friday, 1 December through Dubai’s Al Madina Street, Al Multaqa Street and London Street in City Walk from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Streets will be awash in green, white and red as 250 official parade participants wind their way down the popular hotspot, as residents and visitors alike gather to enjoy the annual spectacle.



Celebrated each year on 2 December, UAE Union Day marks the federal unification of the seven emirates and official formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail



Establishment (DFRE), this year’s UAE 52nd Union Day commemorative events in Dubai will take place from 1 to 3 December, inviting all citizens, visitors and residents alike to immerse themselves in the UAE Union Day spirit. For more information, visit and follow @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media.



MENAFN30112023006689014967ID1107515031