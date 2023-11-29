Prime Minister: Humanitarian Pause In Gaza The Fruit Of Intensified Diplomatic Efforts, Amir's Personal Attention

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani affirmed that the tireless diplomatic efforts made under the guidance and personal attention of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and in partnership with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and US President HE Joe Biden resulted last week in a four-day humanitarian pause agreement, which was then later extended for two days after another agreement, in addition to the release of more than 90 civilian women and children hostages in the Gaza Strip and 210 Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, and also allowed the entry of additional relief aid into the Gaza Strip that was much-needed.

His Excellency was speaking in the UN Security Council briefing on the item regarding the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestine issue, held today at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

His Excellency said that the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip faced seven disastrous weeks, and that the Security Council was constantly aware of its dangerous and unprecedented aspects and the consequences as well as the serious violations of international humanitarian law it included.



His Excellency explained that the State of Qatar hastened, since the start of this episode, to communicate closely with regional and international partners and the United Nations, in an effort to reduce the escalation, stop the bloodshed of civilians, and address humanitarian issues, including the release of detainees and the delivery of urgent aid, based on its belief in the importance of diplomacy and peaceful efforts to settle conflicts, in coordination and working with brothers in the Arab and Islamic countries.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatars thanks to the members of the Security Council for welcoming these efforts, expressing the hope that what has been achieved so far will be built upon to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable agreement that ends war and bloodshed, and also leads to serious talks and the launch of a political process that leads to towards a comprehensive, lasting and just peace for the brotherly Palestinian people and empowering them with their legitimate rights in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

His Excellency also praised the efforts of the Council members, which led, after a long wait, to the adoption of resolution 2712 as a first step in the right direction, which includes calling on the parties to comply with international law, calling for urgent truces and humanitarian corridors for extended periods, releasing hostages, and refraining from depriving civilians of basic services, expressing the State of Qatar's aspiration for additional steps from the Council to demand a permanent ceasefire, and to take measures to ensure the flow of adequate humanitarian aid and secure its unhindered access to all those in need throughout the Gaza Strip, including establishing a mechanism to monitor aid across the crossings and front lines, and calling on the occupying power to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

He said that Qatar would like to see international law implemented fairly, objectively, with no preference made to any party, stressing that the international community's silence and its double standards in addressing crimes and atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against civilians, civilian facilities remains a stain on humanity that could undermine trust in the international system and its organizations.

His Excellency stressed that the current cycle of violence places a responsibility on the international community, specifically this Council, not to allow this situation to continue, as it is time to work hard and take real measures towards achieving just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that current events have proven that any attempts to circumvent the just settlement, whether with partial solutions and political maneuvers aimed only at delaying and buying time, or using the iron fist in its various violent forms with the aim of getting rid of the Palestinian people, are doomed to fail.

His Excellency stressed that the Palestinian people are here to stay and will not give up their rights, especially their right to self-determination and national independence.

His Excellency said that Arab countries are calling for peace not war, and that it would better, rather than telling lies regarding Arab countries, to focus on the crucial matter at hand, which is the status of the peace accord agreed to by Israel but yet refused to grant the Palestinian people their independence and rights.

His Excellency said that its important, when discussing the post-war period, to stress that there can't be peace in the region without a comprehensive, fair, and permanent settlement to the Palestinian issue in line with international legitimacy resolutions, the Arab Peace initiative on the basis of a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state on the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, and with the Palestinian people getting all their rights.