Al Arabi Finish Runners-Up At Asian Club Handball Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Al Arabi SC settled for the runner-up honours after going down fighting to Saudi Arabia's Khaleej Club in a gripping final of the Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship, which stretched to second extra time. At the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Al Salim Al Sabah Covered Halls Complex in the Sabah Al Salem city in Kuwait, Khaleej Club earned a slender lead in the first half (14-13) before Al Arabi fought back and leveled at 27 when the referee blew the full-time whistle. At the end of the first extra time, the scores read 30-all. However, the Saudi club scored five more goals in the second extra-time while Al Arabi could add only three to their total, as Khaleej Club clinched the Asian title with a scoreline of 35-33.