'Monsterbank' And 'Rubble' Named Swiss Words Of The Year

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) В Швейцарии выбрали ((Слово года-2023))



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Monsterbank came top because the relief following the merger of UBS and Credit Suisse was immediately followed by fears that the newly created giant bank could harbour even more risks.

+ Why a monster UBS bank scares Switzerland

The university justifies second place for Chatbot by pointing out that voice robots, which work with artificial intelligence and natural language processing, have caused a furore this year. They have become part of our everyday lives.

Finally, third-placed Ghosting appears to be spreading from interpersonal relationships to other areas of life, according to the ZHAW. For example, the term is now also used when job applicants no longer get in touch.

+ English words in German: a linguistic cliffhanger

The university chooses the words of the year for Switzerland not only in German, but in all four Swiss national languages. In French,“décombres” (rubble) was voted word of the year, in Italian“GPT” and in Romansh“Solarexpress”.

“Of the 1.5 million words highlighted in the corpus compiled by the ZHAW,“décombres” is one of those that will appear most frequently in press articles in 2023,” it said. The term refers both to the earthquakes that have struck Syria and Turkey and to the rubble of war suffered by civilian victims around the world. According to the ZHAW, the word also“highlights the reshaping of a global geopolitical order in competition with the global south”. In Switzerland,“décombres” refers to the collapse of Credit Suisse and the fragility of the financial system.

“Intelligence artificielle” came second. ChatGPT was launched a year ago and, since then, artificial intelligence“has not ceased to occupy the media sphere”, notes ZHAW. Journalism, teaching, translation and artistic creation“have already been hit hard”.“Intelligence artificielle” may well be the word of the decade, it said.“Coûts de la santé” (healthcare costs) came third.

+ English as a common language in Switzerland: a positive or a problem?

The word of the year in Italian-speaking Switzerland is“GPT”, an English abbreviation that is commonly used in Italian to refer to artificial intelligence. It is followed by“tunnel”, in reference to the Gotthard and the problems encountered in the road and rail tunnels, and by“ecoansia” (eco-anxiety).

In Romansh-speaking Switzerland, the word of the year is“Solarexpress”, an initiative to promote photovoltaic installations on Alpine peaks. It is followed by“igl rutsch” (landslide), in reference to the landslide that almost wiped the village of Brienz off the map , and“regulaziun proactive” (proactive regulation), in reference to the decision by the Graubünden parliament to allow the proactive slaughter of an entire pack of wolves .

To find the word of the year, ZHAW researchers compile Swiss texts to draw up a list of particularly frequent words. This list, together with suggestions from the public, forms the basis for the jury's deliberations in the four languages.

+ 'Shortage' dominates Swiss Words of the YearExternal link





Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .