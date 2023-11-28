Goldmedal Electricals Introduced The I-Secure 18 Wi-Fi Video Door Phone For Home Security And Safety

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28th November 2023: Goldmedal Electricals, a leading consumer electronic brand, introduced the latest product on home security solution the i-Secure 18 Wi-Fi video door phone. This product offers a unique experience that enhances home security and well-being with advanced technology.



i-Secure 18 Wi-Fi Video Door Phone blends advanced surveillance capabilities with mobile phone compatibility, significantly enhancing home security. Equipped with high-resolution cameras, this device provides clear and detailed footage. Its motion detection technology alerts homeowners of any activity, ensuring vigilant monitoring. Additionally, this door phone can be controlled and accessed conveniently through smartphones.



Commenting on the launch of i-Secure 18 Wi-Fi Video Door Phone, Bishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said, "At Goldmedal Electricals, we are committed to the safety of living spaces. The i-Secure 18 Wi-Fi Video Door Phone, equipped with advanced features for home safety and real-time monitoring, represents a pivotal step in this direction. With the launch of this advanced solution, we aim to enhance the security and overall well-being of homes."



The global door phone market size to be valued at USD 5.1 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. Growing safety concerns in residential and commercial spaces due to the access of unauthorized persons is raising the demand for safety devices such as door phones. It not only increases home security but also offers great convenience when integrated with the access control system.



Other features of the i-Secure 18 Video Wi-Fi Door Phone include:



· Wi-Fi Door Phone – A Wi-Fi door phone is a device designed to see and communicate with the visitors at your door through your smartphone or other connected devices, regardless of your physical location



· Monitoring System - A system or device has the capability to monitor and observe an area, typically through the use of cameras or other surveillance equipment



· No indoor unit – Install the Wi-Fi door phone kit and no need to install an indoor unit to talk to the visitor. Any person ringing the bell will be visible on your mobile phone and you can talk or verify the visitor through your phone itself



· Separate Chime - A separate chime in a video door phone system, also known as a wireless chime or an external chime, is an additional component that can be paired with the main video doorbell unit. This separate chime serves as an auditory alert mechanism inside your home.



This product is available both online and in retail stores at a price of Rs. 13300/-. The i-Secure 18 Wi-Fi Video Door Phone comes with a warranty of 12 months.

