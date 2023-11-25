Air Force Says Russian Drones Now Harder To Detect Due To Color, Material Change

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dozens of kamikaze drones that Russia launched at Ukraine overnight Saturday have an unusual black livery and are covered with carbon that absorbs radar signal.
That's according to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.
"Now we can see that they used carbon, the material absorbing the radar signal, and also they painted them black... This will complicate the work of our air defenses, namely the visual by mobile fire groups," Ihnat said.
However, he recalled, this did not prevent the air defense units from effectively downing almost all enemy UAVs this night.
Despite the probable visual similarity, the Shahed drones launched in the latest attack are not the new jet-propelled variant Iran is now believed to be producing.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Defense Forces overnight Saturday intercepted 74 of 75 one-way attack drones launched by the Russians. According to the Air Force spokesman, about 40% of those drones were shot down by mobile fire groups, which allowed saving much more valuable surface-to-air missiles.
