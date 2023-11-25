'Walking Pneumonia' Epidemic On The Loose In China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A new wave of pneumonia cases hitting children and clusters of other respiratory illnesses have been detected in China's northern regions, raising certain fears a new novel pathogen could be on the loose.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it has requested information from the Chinese government about recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens including influenza, coronavirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and mycoplasma in northern China, and the reported burden they are causing healthcare systems.

It said it is also in contact with clinicians and scientists through its existing technical partnerships and networks in China. A state-run China Daily report referred to the wave of cases as“walking pneumonia” as they often do not require hospitalization.

Zhang Lei, director of the Shanghai Maternity and Child Care Center's health education unit, said the large-scale mycoplasma infection outbreak owes to the fact many children stayed home over the past three years during the Covid-19 pandemic and now have low levels of antibodies to ward off disease.

However, it's unclear why China appears to be the only country facing a major mycoplasma outbreak, while the US and much of Europe have contended with flu and RSV.