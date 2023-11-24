Tajik President Attends SPECA Exhibition In Baku Expo Centre

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, is
acquainted with the exhibition entitled "SPECA Exhibition: Regional
Cooperation for Sustainable Development," which opened in the Baku
Expo Centre on November 24, Azernews reports.
The exhibition was organised on a special initiative of
Azerbaijan within the framework of SPECA Week, the UN Special
Programme for the Economies of Central Asia.
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin
Mustafayev informed the high-level guests about the exhibition. It
was reported that the exhibition, organised on the occasion of the
25th anniversary of SPECA, features stands from SPECA countries
only. The stands exhibit samples of products of state enterprises
and private companies from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. All stands were set up by
Azerbaijan in a uniform design format.
The President of Tajikistan familiarised himself with the
products manufactured under the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the
centre of the Azerbaijani national stand of the exhibition. It was
noted that alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, canned products,
confectionery, dried fruits, dairy products, and cosmetics produced
by 33 companies of Azerbaijan, as well as handicrafts of ABAD
craftsmen, are presented here.
It was reported that 88 types of defence products, including
various types of firearms, close combat weapons, mortars,
ammunition of various calibres, unmanned aerial vehicles, etc.,
produced in the institutions of the Ministry of Defence are on
display here. Unlike previous exhibitions, this exhibition is the
first to showcase the newly created large-calibre machine gun,
"AN-12.7".
Then the President of Tajikistan familiarised himself with the
national stands of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan,
Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
In conclusion, the distinguished guest left a note in the book
of honoured guests.
