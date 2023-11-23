Mumbai Airport Receives T2 Bombing 'Threat', Sender Demands USD 1 Million In Bitcoin

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai International Airport, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, on Thursday, November 23, received a \"threat\" email to blow up its Terminal 2 if the authorities don't comply with the demands, police told ANI. To avert the blast, the blackmailer demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours.\"Sahar police have registered a case against an unknown person for sending the threat mail using the email ,\" Mumbai Police said.A mail was sent to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) feedback inbox around 11 am on Thursday, according to the police threat mail read: \"Subject: Blast. Text: This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 Hrs.\"There has been a case registered against an unknown person under the Indian Penal Code sections 385 (causing fear or alarm to the public for the purpose of extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public for the purpose of extortion).Elaborate investigation has been initiated in the“email threat” case in October, this year an Akasa Air flight travelling from Pune to Delhi was diverted to Mumbai for an emergency landing, after a passenger onboard claimed that there is a bomb in his luggage, the airline officials informed, as reported by LiveMint report further claimed that the passenger who raised the hoax alarm was taken to a hospital from the airport, after he complaint of chest pain. A relative of the passenger who accompanied him on the flight reportedly told the investigators that he had taken medicine onboard for chest pain passenger who raised the false alarm has been held by the police, reports added. His identity was not disclosed in the preliminary reports.(With Inputs from ANI)

