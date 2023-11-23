Cargo Shipping System's Creation Needed Via Caspian Ports - Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. It is necessary
to create a modern, multimodal communication system to establish
cargo transportation through Central Asia using the Caspian Sea
ports, Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy
Begmyrat Allakbayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the 18th meeting of the SPECA Board of Directors in
Baku.
He emphasized the importance of cooperation of SPECA countries
with the UN Economic Commission for Europe and the UN Economic and
Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, as well as the rest of
international and regional transport organizations.
"The digitalization of trade and transit procedures is an
integral part of simplifying the process of vehicle control,
warehousing, and export-import operations in general," Allakbayev
stressed.
He mentioned that in this context, Turkmenistan has adopted and
is systematically implementing the Concept of Digital Economy
Development for 2019-2025.
"To date, agreements on mutual exchange of data on transported
goods are in force between SPECA countries, mostly on a bilateral
basis, which in turn also simplifies customs procedures,"
Allakbayev said.
He also added that in this direction there is established
interaction with the Azerbaijani and Uzbek sides, a necessary legal
framework with the Kazakh and Tajik sides, as well as relevant
negotiations with the Kyrgyz side on the regulatory framework.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
