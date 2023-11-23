Turkmenistan Prepared To Enhance Natural Gas And Energy Supplies - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Turkmenistan is ready to increase supplies of natural gas and electricity, Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy Begmyrat Allakbayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the 18th meeting of SPECA Board of Directors in Baku.

According to him, Turkmenistan is guided by the principle of equal consideration of interests of manufacturers, transitors and consumers.

"The role of energy and its significant areas, such as energy security, as well as sustainable energy, increasingly occupies an integral place in the global development of the modern world," Allakbayev emphasized.

According to him, the global energy markets are currently in a condition of global instability. In this regard, the region's primary task is to develop an appropriate model of effective cooperation to meet the region's growing energy needs in order to increase the capacity of new industrial complexes and agriculture, build infrastructure facilities, and launch joint production projects.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.

At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.

