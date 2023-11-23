Turkmenistan Prepared To Enhance Natural Gas And Energy Supplies - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Turkmenistan is
ready to increase supplies of natural gas and electricity,
Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy Begmyrat
Allakbayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the 18th meeting of SPECA Board of Directors in
Baku.
According to him, Turkmenistan is guided by the principle of
equal consideration of interests of manufacturers, transitors and
consumers.
"The role of energy and its significant areas, such as energy
security, as well as sustainable energy, increasingly occupies an
integral place in the global development of the modern world,"
Allakbayev emphasized.
According to him, the global energy markets are currently in a
condition of global instability. In this regard, the region's
primary task is to develop an appropriate model of effective
cooperation to meet the region's growing energy needs in order to
increase the capacity of new industrial complexes and agriculture,
build infrastructure facilities, and launch joint production
projects.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107476919
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.