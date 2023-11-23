Polish Carriers To Block Yahodyn-Dorohusk Until Feb - Strike Leader

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish carriers intend to extend the blockade of the largest checkpoint Yahodyn-Dorohusk on the border with Ukraine until February 2024.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by the leader of the protesters, Rafał Mekler, on Facebook .

"We have submitted another application. The protest in Dorohusk has been extended until February 1, 2024. It was accepted without objections," Mekler said.

In addition, the leader of the Polish protesters announced the expansion of the blockade to the fourth checkpoint Medyka-Shehyni starting November 23.

"Farmers are coming to Medyka on Thursday. Together we can do more," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish carriers began an indefinite protest on November 6. Among the main demands to the Ukrainian government is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was canceled by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permit regime to be restored from January 1. The strike led to a complete halt in traffic at three border crossings between Poland and Ukraine: Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Korczowa-Krakivets, and Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska.

Huge queues of Ukrainian trucks have formed at the border, sometimes reaching 40 kilometers in both directions. Polish parking lots have become a place of temporary residence for many drivers.