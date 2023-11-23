Malta Targets 'Quality Tourists' From Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Maltese officials are banking on the country's famous tourism hotspots and reconnection of flights from Doha to Malta to boost inbound visitors from Qatar.

“Our country (Malta) has been influenced by many cultures. We've got 7000 years of history, and you can feel it everywhere,” Director of Marketing, International Market, Malta Tourism Authority, Arthur Grima (pictured), told The Peninsula at the Qatar Travel Mart 2023.

Famously called an open-air museum, Malta's incredible cultural and historical sites, year-round sunny climate, and sun-kissed sands enveloped by the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea make the European Island nation a major tourist attraction.

Malta recorded nearly three million visitors before the pandemic; tourists reached 2.33 million last year. With 2.75 million visitors recorded so far (until September 2023), Grima hopes participation in the Qatar Travel Mart will translate to more tourists from Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“This part of the world attracts the type of tourism we need - quality tourists. We are not looking at having big volumes from this region; we are after the quality. We believe the product is there in Malta for these types of clients, five-star brand names and boutique hotels, and many of them are century-old palazzos refurbished into exclusive properties. We have a lot on offer that caters to these needs.”

Given the impressive rebound in arrival numbers, Grima stressed that connectivity remains essential to boost tourists' arrival from Qatar. He said for Malta to achieve its goal of increasing the around 25,000 visitors from the GCC, airlines, especially Qatar Airways, need to restart direct flights to the country post-COVID.

“We are actually here in Doha) to pave the way because we hope that Qatar Airways will start operating direct services to Malta from Doha soon. Connectivity is always important, especially if you're an island,” Grima said.

Qatar Airways launched its first flights to Malta in 2019 but suspended the route due to COVID-19. Grima disclosed that discussions are ongoing with the airline to resume the route, which he hopes will increase the volume of tourists from the region, which currently stands between 20-25,000.

“If we have direct flights from here, it will be much easier to double the figures within one year at least. Qatar Airways is interested in operating flights to Malta again. We are hoping that they will start in 2024,” he added.

According to Grima, besides its pristine beaches, picturesque landscape and historical monuments and architecture, Malta is a perfect getaway for Qataris due to its similarity in language and its rich gastronomy.

“We're in the centre of the Mediterranean; because of that, we have been at the crossroads of civilisation. It's like a walking museum. It's not just the language; our cuisine combines Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavours. We have varied products, and there are many things to do and see - events all year round, concerts, festivals, lots of fireworks and traditional fiestas,” Grima added.