Ukraine Receives New Package Of Military Aid From Lithuania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania says a new package of military aid, announced earlier, has arrived in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Ministry's press service on X , Ukrinform reports.

"One more new package of military support from Lithuania has reached Ukraine today. The Armed Forces of Lithuania delivered 3 million units of 7.62×51 mm ammunition, remote detonation systems and winter equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our commitment to assist Ukraine remains unbreakable," the posting reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania announced on Friday a new batch of aid to Ukraine, which includes power generators and dry rations.

On November 10, Lithuania handed over to Ukraine launchers for the NASAMS air defense system (SAMS) along with the required equipment. The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense added that SUVs for the system's crew and necessary equipment for NASAMS were also delivered to Ukraine.

Also, earlier in October, the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrid Šimonite, said the country plans to include support for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 340 million in the expenditure part of the country's budget for 2024.