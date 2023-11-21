Ukraine Today In Center Of Global Risks Of Third World War Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the war unleashed by Russia may escalate into a Third World War.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State in an interview with The Sun , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine today [is] in the center of these global risks of this Third World War, and I really think that Russia will push until the United States and China together will tell them very, very seriously to go out of the territory [of Ukraine – Ed.],” Zelensky said.

In this regard, the President of Ukraine mentioned that, in his opinion, China could have pushed Russia more.

At the same time, Zelensky expressed confidence that Russia would attempt to ignite tensions in the Balkans.

“We think that they are preparing now in Balkans. They are doing new steps, and we think that they are trying to train or even training some people,” Zelensky noted.

The President of Ukraine warned that Russians would not stop, as their idea is to begin a conflict and cause destabilization by starting new fires.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine