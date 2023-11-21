Foreign Ministry: 53 Jordanians Evacuated From Gaza To Egypt Arrive In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 21 (Petra) -- The Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday the arrival of 53 Jordanians, who were evacuated from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah crossing and then the port of Aqaba on board a ship that departed from Nuweiba.The official spokesman for the ministry, Sufyan Qudah, said 53 Jordanians who were evacuated from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah crossing travelled to the Kingdom on board a ship belonging to the Arab Bridge Navigation Company in coordination with the Ministry of Transport. The ship arrived at the port of Aqaba coming from Nuweiba.Qudah said the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority provided assistance and medical care for the evacuees, adding that the number of Jordanians evacuated from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah crossing reached 424 out of 759 registered on the ministry's lists.