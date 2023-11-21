Azerbaijan Destroying Fortifications Created During Armenian Occupation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 21. Artificial
fortifications created by the Armenians on the territory of
Azerbaijan during the occupation are being destroyed, Trend's Karabakh bureau
said.
Iron grids made of cables for anti-aircraft defense purposes
have been discovered and dismantled.
Such defensive structures were first discovered in the direction
of Hadrut, and later in the territory of the liberated Gyzyl
Kangarli village in the Aghdam district after the 2020 second
Karabakh war.
This "method", used to prevent aerial attacks, was also used in
the mountains of the Shusha and Lachin districts. It was intended
to prevent the flights of the Azerbaijani Army's aviation at low
altitudes during large-scale military operations.
Thick cables, with a total length of over 1,000 meters,
stretched from one mountain to another, along with other cables
attached to them approximately every 40 meters, hanging down, are
considered a serious and cunning obstacle.
