Magicycle Black Friday Bike Deals Ending Soon

As the echoes of Black Friday fade into the horizon, Magicycle, a leading name in the electric bike industry, issues a final call to all the riders. The Magicycle Black Friday Bike Deals, a sensation among enthusiasts seeking both style and sustainability, are nearing their conclusion. This article serves as a last-chance reminder to seize the remaining days of Magicycle Black Friday Bike Deals.

Magicycle Best-Seller Ebikes

Magicycle is known for its smooth power output . Unlike many other models, Magicycle ebikes are able to give riders a natural and smooth experience when they are trying to start the bike. Below are the 3 best-seller ebikes from Magicycle:

Magicylce Cruiser Pro

As one of the most classic models from Magicycle, the Cruiser Pro has remained the bestseller. It comes with a 1000W peak-power motor, a 52V 20Ah large battery, hydraulic disc brakes, etc. This bike allows riders to run at a top speed of 28 mph and have a 60 - 80 mile range on a single charge.

What makes this bike more special is its front fork. The Cruiser Pro is equipped with a hydraulic front fork, absorbing more shocks and providing smoother rides.

Magicycle Ocelot Pro

Magicycle makes this Ocelot Pro for riders of all heights. The frame is designed to fit different riders and make sure they all ride comfortably. Also, this bike is equipped with a 52V 20Ah battery, a 1000W high-power motor, and hydraulic disc brakes. Its performance can be as impressive as the Cruiser Pro.

Magicycle Deer Ebike SUV

As the first ebike SUV in the US, the Deer has the greatest performance among all the models. Besides a 52V 20Ah battery and hydraulic brakes, the Magicycle is equipped with an 1100W peak-power motor, which is more powerful than the 2 models above, and a full suspension system. This bike is a great fit for recreational riders who want to ride off-road and do some daily commutes.

There are a variety of free accessories you can get with the Magicycle bundle deals during ebike black Friday, including the matching battery, ebike car rack, and pet and child trailers. You can save up to $1100 with the Magicycle bundle deals. Magicycle claims to have a low price guarantee for every deal, which is available till the end of 2023.

Take a Look Back at Magicycle Black Friday Bike Deals

Let's check out Magicycle Black Friday Bike Deals, most of which are shown below:

Discounts for selected Ebikes

Magicycle Deer: Up to $400 off. The first ebike SUV in the US.

Magicycle Ocelot Pro: $600 off. It is now available at only $1599, the lowest price ever for this series.

Magicycle Cruiser Pro: $700 off the Classic Beach Cruiser ebike. Feel the Power of Off-Road Dominance.

Magicycle Cruiser: $800 off. The lowest price ever for this model. Only $999 during the Black Friday Sale.

Magicycle Ocelot: $900 off. Only $1099 during the Black Friday Sale.

Check out more details on the Magicyle Black Friday Sale Page .

Bundle Sale

Magicycle is offering bundle sales for various riding purposes. Up to $1000 off Selected ebikes with discounted accessories of all kinds. You are going to save more and have more fun!

Check out more details on the Magicyle Bundle Sale Page .

About Magicycle

Magicycle is an ebike brand that commits to delivering unparalleled electric biking experiences with high-performance fat tire ebikes . With a passion for innovation and a rider-first approach, Magicycle continues to shape the future of electric biking