Second Day Of NAM Conference On Women's Rights Is Underway

Baku is hosting the second day of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)
conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the
joint organisation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (current NAM
chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (future NAM chairs), Azernews reports.
The conference will exchange views on topics such as the
advancement of women's rights and women's empowerment within the
NAM, as well as the importance of women's role in sustainable
development, economic growth, peace, security, and other areas.
A total of about 60 delegations are taking part in the event,
including representatives of NAM member states as well as states
with observer status at the NAM, international organisations, and
high-ranking officials invited as special guests.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan has been leading the
Non-Aligned Movement, the largest international organisation after
the UN General Assembly, since 2019. By a unanimous decision of the
NAM member states, which highly appreciated Azerbaijan's work
during its chairmanship in the organisation, it was extended for
another year.
President Ilham Aliyev's holding of a special session of the UN
General Assembly dedicated to fighting the pandemic, combating
graft nationalism, and adopting resolutions in this direction is an
indicator of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of NAM.
As a result of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship, today the
Non-Aligned Movement is considered in the world as an example of
multilateralism.
