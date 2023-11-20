Investornewsbreaks Pressure Biosciences Inc. (PBIO) To Discuss Q3 2023 Results, Provide Business Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO)

today announced that it will host a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results and to provide a business update. The teleconference, set to take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, will include a company presentation followed by a question and answer period. To attend the teleconference live by telephone, interested parties should dial (888) 506-0062 (North America) or (973) 528-0011 (international) and enter verbal access code 783860 (or say Pressure BioSciences conference call). As detailed in the announcement, a replay will be available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 22, for those unable to participate in the live teleconference. The replay will be accessible via telephone and the company's website for 30 days.

To view the full press release, visit



About Pressure BioSciences Inc.

Pressure BioSciences is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Its products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. The company's patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (“PCT”), is used to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly, for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. The company's acquisition of the BaroFold(TM) patented technology platform in 2017 allowed it to offer important new bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment to this enormous market sector. Most recently, PBIO developed the commercially scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology(TM) (UltraShear(TM)) platform, which allows it to produce stable and precisely controlled nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible oil and water components. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. PBIO's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established it as the leader in high-pressure platform technologies, providing unique and effective solutions to diverse, major (and growing) global market sectors. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PBIO are available in the company's newsroom at



