Al Wathba National Insurance Company Brings New CEO On Board

Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) announced a major shift in its leadership, with the appointment of Mr. Frederik Bisbjerg as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 13, 2023. Mr. Bisbjerg succeeds Mr. Bassam Chilmeran, who has aptly led the company for over two decades, will take on a strategic advisory role on the Board upon his retirement.

A renowned figure in the insurance sector, Mr. Bisbjerg has a proven record of substantial expertise and leadership in digital transformation-a key element that aligns with AWNIC's strategic growth plan, which received unanimous support from the Board of Directors.

Mr. Bisbjerg's appointment marks a continuation of AWNIC's commitment to industry leadership and innovation. The company looks forward to advancing its mission under his leadership, striving to set new benchmarks for the insurance sector.

Commenting the appointment, Mr. Bisbjerg said:“AWNIC is a very solid company with an enormous potential to grow and actively change the face of the insurance industry in the UAE – I am looking forward to working with my colleagues and the industry to create the future of insurance together”.

Born in Denmark, Frederik Bisbjerg boasts a vast expertise in digital transformation and business model innovation in the insurance industry. With a career in the Middle East since 2013, Frederik exemplifies dynamic leadership and strategic vision.

Prior to joining AWNIC, Mr. Bisbjerg held significant positions spanning major organizations like AXA Global Healthcare and The Digital Insurer. As Head of MENA and Digital Transformation specialist at Digital Insurer, he was a founding member of the world's first mini-MBA in Digital Insurance. He also served as Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation & Innovation at Daman National Health Insurance Company, where he spearheaded the company's digital transformation initiatives, establishing a 'digital-first' flexible and resilient insurance company.

He served as Executive Vice President for Qatar Insurance Group (QIC), the largest composite insurer in the MENA region and one of the largest insurers in Asia.

Mr. Bisbjerg is an acclaimed speaker, particularly in the realms of the future of insurance, business innovation and digital adoption. He is also the author of“Insurance _Next,” a practical guide on the post-Covid-19 insurance transformation guide.

About Al Wathba National Insurance Company:

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Al Wathba National Insurance Company boasts a rich legacy of over 25 years in serving the UAE insurance market, based on a robust alliance with rated international reinsurers, ensuring financial stability and resilience.

AWNIC has been recognized by the UAE Central Bank for Excellence in Digital Transformation and Smart Services in both 2018 and 2019. Trailblazing in the region, it was the first company to publish an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, underlining its dedication to sustainable business practices.

The company was named one of the most valuable companies in the Middle East in 2020 by Forbes Middle East and received the Silver Award by the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards for its unrelenting commitment to quality, operational excellence, digital transformation, and superior customer service.

With a financial strength rating of BBB- by S&P global ratings in 2023, Al Wathba National Insurance Company reaffirmed its position as a reliable and trustworthy insurance provider on a global scale. Its numerous ISO certifications reflect its commitment to the highest standards in information security, environmental responsibility, and quality management, as it continues to set industry benchmarks, offering innovative solutions and exceeding expectations.