Russian Military Base In Volgograd Region Ablaze As Locals Report Explosions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The governor of Russia's Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, said a fire broke out at the premises of a military unit near the village of Kotluban.

This was reported by Mediazona , Ukrinform saw.

"The fire was quickly contained and then put out by local firefighters with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Ministry of Defense. There were no casualties or damage to civilian objects. The circumstances of the blaze are being investigated," said Bocharov.

According to local mass media referring to the village locals, the fire broke out in the arms depot after midnight and lasted for about four hours.

An eyewitness also sent the outlet a video capturing the fire. A series of explosions could be heard on footage.

A source in the emergency services reported that as a result of the fire, "there was no destruction of the village infrastructure so evacuation was not required."

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed the drones were allegedly intercepted during an attempt to attack facilities on Russian soil overnight Thursday.

"Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of Briansk region and three more UAVs were intercepted over the Black Sea just off the Crimea coast," the report said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a few days ago, a large fire broke out in a military base located in the Russian city of Kurganynsk, Krasnodar Territory.