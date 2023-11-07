GANHRI Calls For Protecting Civilians In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) has called for the necessity to protect civilians, halt the escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and provide urgent assistance to the people of Gaza.

In a statement released after a meeting in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, chaired by HE Mariam bint Abdullah al-Attiyah, who is the President of GANHRI and Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee, the Alliance expressed solidarity with the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights.

Alliance members were briefed by Director-General of the commission Ammar Dwaik on the latest developments in Gaza and the West Bank.

The statement also voiced significant concern for the safety and security of the commission and dozens of employees in Gaza. It highlighted that several members and staff of the commission had lost family members, friends, and homes, with many becoming internally displaced, all deeply affected by severe restrictions imposed on accessing basic resources such as food, clean water, and electricity.

HE al-Attiyah said that the Alliance stands in solidarity with its friends and colleagues during these challenging times and will exert its utmost efforts to support them in their vital role and mandate in human rights. The Independent Commission has provided reports on the human rights situation in Palestine, including to UN bodies, with concrete recommendations for action to protect civilians, halt the escalation, provide urgent humanitarian aid, and ensure accountability for all violations under international law.

