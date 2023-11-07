Zaluzhny Aide's Death: Accident Or Assassination?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A Ukrainian army major, the assistant to Commander of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, was killed by an explosion in his home in an upscale Kiev suburb in the village of Chayki.

According to news reports, the person who gave the lethal gift was the senior assistant to A V Timchenko, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

No other information is available so far on Timchenko.

There are voices on social media saying the aide was assassinated.

The gift was a collection of defused and hollowed out hand grenades (western model) supposedly designed to open up into drinking glasses, and a bottle of strong vodka.

According to some reports, the victim, Major Gennady Chestyakov, was opening his gifts when his 13-year-old son tried to pull the firing pin out of one of the allegedly modified grenades. His father took the grenade from him and pulled the pin. The resulting explosion killed Major Chestyakov and seriously wounded his son who is now in a hospital.

A Police Car in front of Chestyakov's home.

There are some photos of the gifts received by Chestyakov.

One of them shows four (of the five) grenades, a box that contained the bottle of vodka, and, oddly, a syringe.

A leg (presumably of the deceased) can be seen in the photo.

There

is no information if the other hand grenades were also live weapons.

Four of the five grenades and a carton holding a vodka bottle, a syringe, and probably the leg of the dead major.