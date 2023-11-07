Republicans aim to hinder reelection bid of Democratic Governor Andy Beshear

(MENAFN) In the lead-up to the gubernatorial election in Kentucky, Republicans are aiming to hinder the reelection bid of Democratic Governor Andy Beshear by associating him with the widely unpopular President Joe Biden. Despite the state's strong Republican lean, where Biden lost by over 25 points in the previous presidential election, Beshear seems to offer a glimmer of hope for Democrats. Some voters, including those who support both Beshear and his Republican challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, believe that the governor's personal brand is strong enough to mitigate any negative associations with the White House.



Voters like Steve Megerle, a lifelong Republican in Fort Thomas, acknowledge that Beshear is a more liberal Democrat than the average Kentucky Democrat, but they do not view him as a Biden clone. Megerle, for example, is contemplating whether to vote for Beshear or leave the governor's line blank on election day. Similarly, voters like Carol Taylor express skepticism about President Biden but do not necessarily extend the same sentiment to Beshear.



Nevertheless, Andy Beshear's reelection is far from guaranteed. He narrowly won his first term in 2019 against an unpopular incumbent Republican, and to secure a second term, he will need to appeal to a significant portion of conservative voters in a state that typically leans right. Recent polling suggests a tight race. Despite this, interviews with over 20 political operatives and voters from both parties reveal a surprising lack of intense criticism typically seen when a sitting governor faces potential defeat.



This trend may carry significance for down-ballot Democrats in the 2024 elections, as they attempt to distinguish themselves from President Biden while sharing a party ticket with him. The Kentucky gubernatorial race could also offer insights into how Democrats may fare in future House and Senate races, particularly in states where Donald Trump enjoyed strong support, such as Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia. These states, like Kentucky, have a history of leaning towards Republican candidates.

