TEDPIX surges by 1.7 percent on Tuesday’s session

(MENAFN) On the fourth day of the Iranian calendar week, TEDPIX, the benchmark index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), experienced a substantial gain, surging by 21,823 points, which equates to a remarkable 1.7 percent increase. As a result of this surge, TEDPIX reached a level of 2,052,695, reflecting a positive sentiment in the Iranian stock market.



It's important to note that the Tehran Stock Exchange is one of the key pillars of Iran's financial markets, serving as the primary platform for trading stocks and securities. In addition to the TSE, there are three other significant share trading platforms in Iran, including the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), which is the over-the-counter market.



Majid Eshqi, the Chief of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), emphasized that one of the organization's central strategies over the past year has been to promote greater participation of the private industry in the stock market. This initiative aims to harness the potential of the private sector and encourage its active engagement in the Iranian capital market, contributing to its growth and dynamism.

