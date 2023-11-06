Gulfood Manufacturing 2023: France's Pavilions To Focus On Sustainability And Health

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

United Arab Emirates- For the 10th edition of Gulfood Manufacturing, a dynamic delegation of French companies gear up to embark on an exciting journey in the United Arab Emirates with the aim to offer the latest high quality equipment and ingredients from the agrifood industry. The forthcoming exhibition set to gather the industry buyers, is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 7th to 9th, 2023.

In an effort to forge new partnerships, signing agreements, and foster collaboration with professionals in the food and agricultural equipment industries across the Middle East, the French exhibitors will be spread over two pavilions: Hall 8 and Sheikh Saeed 1 Hall.

In the realm of food processing, French innovations in the agri-food industry will present cutting-edge solutions and products that epitomize excellence and innovation. The“Ingredients” pavilion will 20 food processing companies specializing in the food processing sector (Hall 8). Simultaneously, the“Equipment” pavilion hosts 28 distinguished companies specializing in agricultural, agri-food equipment, and logistics, ( Sheikh Saeed 1 Hall).

French environmentally friendly solutions to support the UAE sustainable Agri-food strategy:

To meet the requirements of the UAE market, participants will showcase their latest offerings in the fields of agriculture, preservation, pasteurization, hygiene and food packaging. These include irrigation equipment, conservation systems to prevent food waste, cooling equipment and equipment to reduce water consumption.

In the realm of ingredients, the exhibiting specialists will spotlight preservative-free, mould-free, pesticide-free and antibiotic-free food products from a wide range of agri-food sectors : the conversion of full-fat dairy ingredients into powder form by drying it and wheat processing, as well as solutions for poultry, pastry, condiment and dairy production. in addition to it, exhibiting companies will be offering alternatives to fertilisers and flavour correctors that are healthy and that safeguard consumers' well-being.

These efforts highlight healthier and safer products for the people but also for the planet and underscore a significant role to contribute on bolstering a more sustainable agri-food strategy, where a focus on advanced technology and consumer well-being align with the core principles of sustainability and progress.

A major partner of the UAE agri-food development:

Recognized worldwide for the quality of its f&b products, France is seeking to adapt to the food safety imperatives of the United Arab Emirates. As the fifth largest European exporter of food ingredients to the UAE, France's two main exports are dairy ingredients (23% of total exports) and ingredients for bread, pastries and croissants (13.8% of total exports).

Between 2016 and 2021, French exports increased by 34.2% worldwide. Because of the United Arab Emirates' circumstances, 85% of foodstuffs have to be imported. As a result, French exports to the region are increasing for dairy products (sixth supplier to the UAE), fruit (4% increase in 2021) and agricultural equipment.

Thanks to the quality, diversity and originality of its products, France enjoys a competitive advantage as a partner and its expertise i providing cutting-edge solutions dedicated to food production and culinary techniques make it a partner of choice that meets the needs of the market in this region which is attracting more and more tourism, while its population is fast-growing,

Axel Baroux, Frech Trade & Invest Commissioner commented :“ Participating in Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 to develop a strong presence in the Middle East isn't just a strategic move, it's a priority for France. The French presence at the show is set to showcase rich, high-quality French agrifood innovations. At the heart of this dynamic presence, visitors can expect a fusion of flavors and cutting-edge equipment designed to captivate the Middle East's food industry. As a top European exporter to the region, France's commitment to delivering superior ingredients and equipment aligns with its stringent food safety standards. While combining its innovative prowess and culinary expertise, France makes it an ideal partner for a market that's expanding, catering to a burgeoning population and attracting increasing tourism”.

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for the international development of companies and their exports, as well as prospecting for and looking after international investment in France. It promotes the attractiveness and economic image of France, its companies and its regions. It manages and develops the International Volunteers Program (VIE).