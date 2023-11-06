Georgia Clinches Deal To Construct Hydro Powerplants Worth $30Mln In Country's West

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Government of Georgia on Monday discussed a project
initiated by the Ministry of Economy for construction of two new
hydro powerplants in the western regions of Racha and Samegrelo, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Government Administration said one of the two HPPs, with a
capacity of 11.8 MW, would be built in Oni municipality in Racha,
while the other - with a capacity up to six MW - in Chkhorotsku
municipality in Samegrelo.
Over $30 million will be invested in the projects, the
Administration said.
The Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said
development of hydropower was“very important” for the
Government.
The Minister also said more than 100 MW of capacity was planned
to be put into operation by the end of the year, calling the
increases over the recent years an“unprecedented result” and
adding“we must maintain this dynamic in the coming years”.
