Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office Holds Event On Occasion Of Victory Day

at the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan on the occasion of
Victory Day, Trend reports.
First, the leading staff of the General Prosecutor's Office
honored the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev by laying
bouquets of flowers at his bust.
An enlarged delegation of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors
of Türkiye, as well as Turkish Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, took part in the
high-level event.
Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev congratulated on the Victory
Day marked on November 8. He emphasized that the 44-day second
Karabakh war of 2020 ended with the liberation of Azerbaijani lands
from Armenian occupation, and as a result of anti-terrorist
activities of local nature carried out on September 19–20, 2023,
state sovereignty and constitutional order were restored in the
whole territory of Azerbaijan. The Prosecutor General noted the
concept of statehood and army construction laid down by national
leader Heydar Aliyev and its successful realization by the
victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham
Aliyev, which became the basis of the victory.
Addressing the event, head of the Turkish delegation and member
of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors Aysel Demirel
congratulated on the occasion of Victory Day, marked on November 8,
expressing satisfaction with the visit of the Turkish delegation to
Azerbaijan on the eve of this significant date.
Noting the successful development of cooperation between the two
brotherly countries, Aysel Demirel added that the Turkish state and
people are happy about Azerbaijan's achievements.
A documentary film dedicated to the 44-day second Karabakh war
was shown at the event.
