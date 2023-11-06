Iran And Russia Finalize Most Of Technical Issues For Rasht-Astara Railway Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. About 70 percent
of the technical issues related to the construction of the
Rasht-Astara railway, located in the Iranian part of the
International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) have been
agreed with the Russian side, Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and
Urban Development and CEO of Construction and Development of
Transportation Infrastructure Company (CDTIC), Kheirollah Khademi
said, Trend reports.
On May 17, 2023, an agreement on the construction of the
Rasht-Astara railway line was signed between Iran and Russia in
Tehran.
In general, 9 stations will be built on the 163 km long
Rasht-Astara railway line. With the completion of the construction
of this railway, the International North-South Transport Corridor
will be improved and Iran's railway network will be connected to
the Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European
countries.
According to the agreement, the Russian side is expected to
spend 1.6 billion euros on the construction of this railway. This
railway is planned to be built and completed within 48 months.
Khademi emphasized that the number of bridges on the
Rasht-Astara railway line, the loading and unloading terminal, the
length of the stations and other issues have already been
finalized. Also, certain changes were made to the road map in order
to increase the speed of the railway line.
The deputy minister added that the remaining 30 percent of
issues related to the construction of this railway line are
expected to be resolved within the next 2.5 months.
He also stated that it is possible to use the capabilities of
Iranian companies to start and quickly complete the construction of
the railway line.
The foundation of the 'International North-South Transport
Corridor' was laid on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement
signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000. In
total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement, including
Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Russia, Türkiye, etc.
The purpose of creating a corridor is to reduce the delivery
time of cargo from India to Russia, as well as to North and West
Europe. Delivery time on the current route is more than 6 weeks, it
is expected to be reduced to 3 weeks via North-South Transport
Corridor.

