Moscow: US arranges nuclear examination site in Nevada

(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a stern warning to the United States, cautioning against the potential resumption of full-scale nuclear tests. This comes after President Vladimir Putin withdrew Moscow's ratification of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) with the aim of restoring parity.



In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the United States must comprehend that conducting such tests, reportedly prepared for at a site in Nevada, would necessitate a reciprocal response from Russia. Last month, the United States Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) conducted an underground detonation near Las Vegas, focusing on enhancing the detection of underground nuclear explosive tests. The event involved the use of chemical high-explosives and radiotracers.



On Thursday, Moscow formally withdrew its ratification of the CTBT, citing the United States Congress's failure to ratify the 1996 agreement for over 25 years, under what Moscow considers to be unwarranted pretexts. The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that given the current antagonistic approach of the United States towards Russia, maintaining the existing disparity in approaches to the CTBT between Moscow and Washington had become untenable.



While the United States has refrained from conducting live nuclear tests since 1992, Russia has affirmed its stance of not resuming testing first, but reserving the right to respond if the United States compels it to do so. However, recent developments have raised concerns, with the Pentagon announcing plans to develop a high-yield version of the B61 gravity bomb.



Additionally, a congressional advisory body has advocated for a substantial expansion of the United States nuclear arsenal, irrespective of the associated costs.



These recent actions and statements from both the United States and Russia highlight the increasingly complex dynamics surrounding nuclear arms control and testing, underscoring the need for continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and ensure global security.



