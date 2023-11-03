Clashes Break Out In Northeast Myanmar, Three Government-Controlled Areas Fall

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) YANGON, Nov 4 (NNN-MNA) – Myanmar's three government-controlled areas have fallen, following attacks on security outposts in the northern Shan state since Oct 27, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council said.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), and Arakan Army (AA) groups, attacked Myanmar armed forces' security outposts in some areas of the northern Shan state, the information team said.

Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson of the council, said in a video massage that, MNDAA, TNLA and AA groups, launched attacks in Chinshwehaw, Monekoe, Kutkai, Hsenwi and Lashio areas in the northern Shan state.

On the early morning of Oct 27, MNDAA groups entered Chinshwehaw, and clashes continued until Oct 28. In the following days, the two sides clashed again in many places, and three government-controlled areas of Chinshwehaw, Hpawng Hseng and Kyukok have fallen, the spokesperson said.– NNN-MNA