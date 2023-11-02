WORLD NUCLEAR EXHIBITION 2023 The World's Largest Civil Nuclear Exhibition

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

United Arab Emirates– The next edition of the World Nuclear Exhibition will take place in Paris, from November 28th to November 30th. This fifth edition of the largest civil nuclear exhibition and must-attend event, promises to etch its name in history. Anticipated to host more than 650 exhibitors and attract 20,000 participants from over 76 countries over the span of 3 days.

As an international platform for the civil nuclear industry, WNE is set once again convene leaders of the industry from across the globefrom all over the world. Already, representatives from more than 17 nations, representing key nuclear players worldwide, are uniting their exhibitors under national pavilions. Countries like China, Canada, South Korea, Japan, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and France are among the participating nations.

Considering today's climate and energy challenges, the theme for this 5th edition of WNE is aptly named as“Connecting Nuclear to the World: Rising to the energy and environmental challenges”.The ambition is to bring this theme to life at WNE in 2023.

Over the course of 3 days Decision-makers, Industrials Experts and thought leaders will delve into various aspects of this theme, including:



New Nuclear Projects : Getting Ready for Serial Production

Advancing Nuclear Industry through Territorial Development and Digitalization

Multiplying Benefits for Society: Nuclear for Healthcare, Hydrogen and Heat Production

Building a Diverse Pool of Talents for Nuclear Industry's Success Prospects and Challenges of the SMR and AMR Technologies.

The UAE's nuclear program has benefited greatly from France's rich tradition of nuclear expertise. This collaboration has resulted in technological improvements, safety protocols, and operational excellence. It's no surprise that the UAE leads the way in the Middle East in terms of clean and sustainable energy, as seen by the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. This highlights the country's commitment as well as its significant role in advancing the nuclear industry within the context of the larger energy scene.

The OFFICIAL INAUGURAL CEREMONY,

Featuring dignitaries such as :

– Sylvie Bermann, Ambassador of France, and President of WNE,

– Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General at International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),

– Fatih Birol, Executive Director at International Energy Agency (IEA),

– Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market at the European Commission.



Over 130 panel discussions, keynotes, tribunes and workshops scheduled, throughout the event.

Over 6,000 business meetings with top-level decision-makers in the industry.

Over 650 exhibiting companies, 40% of which are international, working in nearly 50 activities covering the entire value chain of the industry. WNE Innovation Awards Ceremony to celebrate innovation.

Two prizes – one for big companies and one for SMEs/VSEs – will be awarded in each of the five categories: Products and Services Innovation, Nuclear Safety Innovation, Operational Excellence Innovation, Knowledge & Skills Management Innovation and the new one, Societal and Sustainable Responsibility Innovation.

What's new for WNE 2023:

Two tailored program to support key topics of the civil nuclear industry.

WNE STARTUP PROGRAM

A unique Program for innovation and entrepreneurship:

Innovation and entrepreneurship exemplify the vitality of an industry. .

The new WNE Startup Program aims at supporting entrepreneurs from the civil nuclear sector by offering them visibility and a unique business experience during WNE.

The goal of WNE is to attract some of the most promising industrial startups and thus offering the opportunity to the WNE community to source innovative ideas and to connect with new players.

The 20 selected startups among the most innovative in the civil nuclear field, will be exhibiting within the WNE Startup Village and benefit from an exclusive mentoring program during the show to help them fine-tune their project, find partners and gain visibility within the global nuclear community and the media.

WNE CONNECT TO NUCLEAR PROGRAM:

A new Program devoted to attracting talent, employment, and training

The nuclear industry, with its high-tech offerings, presents diverse employment opportunities and a promising future. The WNE Connect to Nuclear Program aspires to showcase these opportunities to individuals interested in joining this industry. The goal is to attract young generations and those seeking professional retraining and provide them with the chance to interact with the global nuclear community.

About GIFEN:

GIFEN is the unique professional trade union from the french nuclear industry gathering Prime contractors, Big companies, Midcaps, SMEs, VSEs and associations covering all types of industrial activities and all areas of civil nuclear power. Gathering approximately 500 members, the objective of GIFEN is to build with its partners the French nuclear industry of tomorrow. GIFEN also aims to promote and develop international relations between the world players in the civil nuclear industry. To achieve this purpose, GIFEN believes in the WNE (World Nuclear Exhibition) and as owner GIFEN intends to develop it.

About RX – :

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX France manages a portfolio of world-class, French, and international face-to-face, virtual and hybrid events covering 15 industry sectors including MIPIM, MAPIC, Batimat, Pollutec, EquipHotel, SITL, IFTM Top Resa, MIPCOM, MIPTV, Paris Photo, Maison&Objet*... and many more. RX France's events take place in France, China, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.