Cummins Arabia Signs Mou With Al Rasheed Co., Strengthening Its Foothold In Saudi Arabia's Defense Sector

Cummins Arabia announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Rasheed Co. to explore mutually beneficial business opportunities within the defense sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With a rich history and expertise in serving the defense segment, Cummins Arabia will bring innovative and reliable power solutions that cater to the unique demands of the sector. The partnership will amplify the potential to deliver unparalleled solutions and services to the Kingdom.

Ahmed Alghamdi, Country Leader at Cummins Saudi Arabia, expressed,“Our partnership with Al Rasheed Co. opens new horizons for Cummins Arabia, significantly expanding our operations within the Kingdom. This goes beyond a mere partnership; it reflects our unwavering commitment to investing locally and spearheading technologies that drive a sustainable future. The upcoming launch of our USD 2 million Dyno Test Cell facility in Dammam demonstrates this commitment.

Every initiative and every investment we undertake is woven with the objectives of Vision 2030, ensuring our contributions are pivotal in supporting the country towards its ambitious and future-oriented plan.”

Cummins Arabia, a pioneer in developing technologies to power future generations sustainably, is steadfast in its commitment to serve customers in the Saudi Arabian region, underlined by significant investments and a focus on localization.

Hadi Al Rasheed, General Manager of Al Rasheed Co., stated,“The synergy between Al Rasheed Co. and Cummins Arabia heralds a new era in the defense sector of Saudi Arabia. Our partnership is a union of expertise and vision, ready to fortify a future that resonates with the innovative and transformative goals of Vision 2030.

Together, we will play a crucial role in steering the Kingdom towards achieving its ambitious milestones, fostering a sustainable, diversified economy, and laying a robust foundation for the defense sector that will stand the test of time.”

Olavo Fernandes, the Aftermarket & Engine Sales Leader for Cummins Arabia, added,“The signing of this MoU is a testament to the dedication and hard work of both companies. It's an exciting time for us, and we are confident that this partnership will yield significant benefits for both parties and the Kingdom as a whole.”

This pivotal partnership comes on the cusp of the World Defense Show, scheduled in Riyadh in February 2024, where Cummins Arabia will spotlight its innovative engine and power generation solutions tailored for defense applications.

About Cummins Arabia:

Cummins Arabia is a joint venture between Cummins Inc. and the Olayan Group and consolidates Cummins distribution businesses in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Our products range from diesel and natural gas engines and generators, along with parts, filtration, and service solutions, and the new power product (now Accelera) portfolio including hydrogen production and fuel cells. Comprising of 10 service branches, eight warehouses, a high horsepower (HHP) Master Rebuild Center and a service training center, Cummins Arabia is fully equipped to deliver the right capabilities and expertise to our customers.

About Al Rasheed Co.:

Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed Co. is a Saudi-based closed shareholding company with a 23-year history of providing services and products across various business divisions, including Silica, Defense, Granite & Marble, Asphalt, Aggregate & Limestone, Contracting, and Logistics. With a dedicated team of over 700 employees and a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, the Company has gained a reputation for excellence and reliability.