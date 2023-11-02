Estimates For Budget Expenditures Per Capita In Azerbaijan For 2024 Made Public

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Budget expenditures per capita in the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are estimated to exceed 3,500 manat ($2,058), Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said, Trend reports.

He spoke at today's meeting of the Committee while discussing the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024".

Mirkishili noted that Azerbaijan's economy showed favorable macroeconomic trends, economic growth was fully ensured at the expense of non-oil and gas sector, weakening of inflation rates and surplus of balance of payments were observed from January through September 2023.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel