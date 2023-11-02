Estimates For Budget Expenditures Per Capita In Azerbaijan For 2024 Made Public

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Budget
expenditures per capita in the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024
are estimated to exceed 3,500 manat ($2,058), Chairman of the Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said, Trend reports.
He spoke at today's meeting of the Committee while discussing
the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024".
Mirkishili noted that Azerbaijan's economy showed favorable
macroeconomic trends, economic growth was fully ensured at the
expense of non-oil and gas sector, weakening of inflation rates and
surplus of balance of payments were observed from January through
September 2023.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures -
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million)).
