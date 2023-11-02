Pentagon`s ICBM examination concludes in ‘anomaly’

(MENAFN) In an unexpected turn of events, a disarmed test missile, identified as the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), had to be prematurely terminated during a test launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The incident, described as an "anomaly" by the United States Air Force, occurred at 12:06 AM Pacific time, with no specific details provided regarding the nature of the problem.



Despite the unforeseen termination, the United States military emphasized that the missile still yielded "vital data." The Air Force Global Strike Command stressed the importance of learning from every test launch to ensure the ongoing reliability and accuracy of the Minuteman III, a cornerstone of the ground-based segment of the United States nuclear triad.



To investigate the anomaly and determine its cause, a Launch Analysis Group will be convened. This group will comprise representatives from various entities, including the 377th Test and Evaluation Group, the 576th Flight Test Squadron, the Space Launch Delta 30 Safety Office, and the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.



The test, which aimed to underscore the redundancy and reliability of the United States strategic deterrence system while providing reassurance to allies, was announced by Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder during a press briefing held the day prior.



This incident comes after Washington's decision to cancel or postpone at least two ICBM tests last year, citing concerns about potential misunderstandings with Russia and China. The Minuteman III, initially deployed in 1970, holds a pivotal role in the ground-based component of the United States nuclear triad. Plans are in place to replace it with the LGM-35A Sentinel, starting in 2029. However, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall recently acknowledged that meeting this timeline presents a significant challenge. The incident highlights the complexity and precision required in maintaining and modernizing the nation's nuclear deterrent capabilities.



