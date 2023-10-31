Mining, Metallurgical Plant To Be Built In Kazakhstan's Jambyl Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. Monterra
Qasaqstan LLP (subsidiary of the German Monterra Group AG) will
build a mining and metallurgical plant in Kazakhstan's Jambyl
region, Trend reports.
A plot of land for the construction of the plant has been
allocated in the Korday district of region.
Doré alloy (gold-silver alloy) will be manufactured at the new
plant. When fully operational, the plant will be able to produce up
to 10,000 kg of precious metal.
The project is estimated to cost 1.7 billion euros. It will be
phased in over time. The organization plans to hire 1,900 people on
a long-term basis. A rotation camp is being prepared for them.
At a meeting with the head of the regional executive power,
Monterra Group AG representative Johann
Stoll noted that the mining and metallurgical plant will use
advanced technologies that will ensure environmental safety of
production.
In turn, the head of the region, Yerbol Karashukeyev, said that
the local authorities will support the implementation of the
project.
"The project has been ongoing for a number of years. It is now
critical that it be introduced as quickly as possible and produce
tangible benefits," he stressed.
Karashukeyev also emphasized the significance of establishing
small and medium-sized industrial firms with Jambyl entrepreneurs
near the future mining and metallurgical facility.
