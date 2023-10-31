Kuwait Hails Fruitful'' Gulf Arab Oil Committee Talks - Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) - Kuwait's oil ministry on Tuesday hailed its "fruitful" participation in talks involving a pan-Gulf Arab committee on oil and gas, saying the country had pitched a number of suggestions pertaining to future plans and endeavors.

The talks mainly revolved around efforts to forge effective media strategies of state-run oil and gas firms in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, the oil ministry's public relations chief Sheikha Tamather Al-Sabah said in a statement.

These efforts include setting a timeframe to such strategies, in addition to identifying the message the plans aim to convey, the official underlined, pointing out that Kuwaiti suggestions on the matter have been approved by the committee.

On the strategy's chief goal, the official said it seeks to demonstrate the "strategic clout" of Gulf Arab countries in the global oil industry, while simultaneously ratcheting up the region's cooperation with prominent oil firms from around the world.

The talks come ahead of a larger gathering devoted to oil media strategies as part of the United Nations' climate summit COP 28 in Dubai next month, she added. (end)

