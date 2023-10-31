Azerbaijani Colonel General Meets With Delegation From Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 31, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of
the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim
Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Chief of Defence of Italy,
Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. The Italian delegation is on a visit
to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
First, the guests visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and
paid tribute to the memory of sons of the Motherland, who
sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial
integrity of our country.
Then a solemn welcoming ceremony was held in the General Staff of
the Azerbaijan Army.
The meeting between the Chief of the General Staff of the
Azerbaijan Army and the Chief of Defence of Italy was held in
one-on-one and expanded formats.
Welcoming the Italian delegation, Colonel General K. Valiyev
informed them about the historical victory gained in the Patriotic
War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr.
Ilham Aliyev, and the significance of the local anti-terror
measures conducted in the Garabagh region in September of this
year.
Speaking about the large-scale reforms carried out in the field
of army development, the Chief of the General Staff also
highlighted the importance of the use of new technologies in the
Azerbaijan Army and the work done in the field of
cybersecurity.
In turn, Admiral G.C. Dragone expressed gratitude for the
hospitality and emphasized the wide opportunities for expanding
military cooperation between the two countries. The Chief of
Defence of Italy stressed the significance of mutual visits in the
development of relations between our countries.
The necessity for further expansion of military relations
between Azerbaijan and Italy based on strategic partnership was
emphasized at the meeting.
At the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the
development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the
military, military-educational l, military-educational, and other
spheres, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.
