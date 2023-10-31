European Commission Director-General For Environment Visits Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Director-General for the Environment of the European Commission, Florika Fink-Hooijer, is visiting Cairo from 29 to 31 October 2023 to strengthen European Union–Egypt cooperation on environmental issues.

During her visit, the Director-General addressed the Opening of Cairo Water Week in its 6th edition, highlighting the importance of sustainable water management, especially water reuse and the importance of the nexus approach towards water, food and energy ecosystems.

Fink-Hooijer also met with Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Hani Sweilam where discussions revolved around a joint declaration with Egypt on water partnership and the possibility of creating a High-level policy dialogue platform“Egypt-Europe Water Platform (EEWP)”. The aim of the platform is to promote water policy dialogues, collaborative research and business opportunities based on mutual interests and joint funding.

Quote:“I am delighted that the EU and Egypt are continuing a very constructive dialogue and collaboration in a strategic area of environment. On many topics, such as biodiversity, water, circular economy, waste and plastic, we share the same objectives and we will work closely together on the solutions” said Director-General Fink-Hooijer.