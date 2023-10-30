Russia Losing Control Over Events On Its Territory - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has mobilized all of its forces, trying not to lose what it had captured in Ukraine, but for the second time this year, Russia has lost control over events on its own territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"We must soberly assess the Russian system. They have mobilized all their forces to try not to lose what they seized in Ukraine, but in doing so, they have contaminated their own territory with such a level of hatred and degradation that, for the second time this year, Russia is losing control over events. We see that mutineers are heading to Moscow, and no one is stopping them. We see that the power vertical in Dagestan is evaporating, leading to a real upheaval. These are all signals that Russia can, for now, sustain military operations and increase pressure on the frontlines in some places but is unable to withstand this strategic confrontation," Zelensky said.

Zelensky: We all must withstand to prove that freedom is stronger than aggression

The head of state noted that strategically, everyone must be strong and united and do everything possible and impossible to withstand, to reclaim what is yours, and to prove that freedom is indeed stronger than hatred and aggression. This requires the unity of Ukraine, the whole of Europe, the unity of America and the unity of the entire free world.

"Unity is the most effective, precise, and long-range weapon," Zelensky said.

An antisemitic demonstration took place at the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, on Sunday evening. The mob, enraged by the arrival of a plane from Israel, stormed the terminal and runway in search of Jewish passengers arriving from Israel.

Zelensky then stated that the storming of the airport by an angry crowd was part of the widespread hatred of other peoples in Russia, which is propagated at the state level.

The aggressor country's foreign ministry called the storming of the airport in Makhachkala a provocation planned from outside and blamed Ukraine for it.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry rejected the Kremlin's accusations and recalled antisemitic statements made by the Russian leaders themselves.