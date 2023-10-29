Major Light Industrial Enterprise In Tajikistan To Pick Up On Operations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 30. The "Sughd
Textiles" company (formerly known as "Kabol-Tajik-Textiles"), which
was the largest enterprise in Tajikistan's light industry, is set
to resume its operations in Khujand city, Trend reports.
This decision was announced during a meeting between Rajabboy
Ahmadzoda, the chairman of Sughd Region, and Khoshimyon Gagi, a
representative of Tajikistan's "Ismoili Somoni" holding
company.
It is anticipated that the facility will be equipped with German
machinery and technology and will provide employment for up to
3,500 individuals. The goal is to enable cotton processing from raw
material to the final product.
Furthermore, it was noted that investors have also taken steps
to modernize an oil production plant in Kanibadam city in the Sughd
region, where modern German equipment will be introduced.
The Tajik-Korean joint venture, "Kabol-Tajik-Textiles,"
initially commenced operations in Khujand in 1990, running
continuously until 2008. Subsequently, the facility remained idle
until 2015. In 2020, after a five-year hiatus, the "Sughd Textiles"
spinning factory resumed work, but it later experienced another
period of inactivity.
