Agenda Between Tajikistan And Iran Focuses On Increasing Air Traffic

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 27. The Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Kokhir Rasulzoda, and the First Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, discussed the possibility of opening new air routes and expanding the number of flights between the countries, Trend reports.

Their discussions took place in Bishkek within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

It was noted that Tajikistan and Iran are keen on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including boosting mutual trade, activating the private sector, and collaborating in banking, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare.

Rasulzoda and Mokhber also discussed further strengthening the work of the intergovernmental commission.

Meanwhile, during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September of this year, Presidents Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and Ebrahim Raisi of Iran expressed their support for simplifying visa procedures and increasing the number of flights between the countries.

Currently, regular air traffic between Tajikistan and Iran is maintained by Iranian "Varesh Airlines" and Tajik "Somon Air."