Rugged SOSA-Aligned 6U VPX Embedded Computing Module With Cyber Security Introduced By Curtiss-Wright

The CHAMP-XD4 uses Xeon D-2700, four 100 Gigabit Ethernet fabric connections, 32 lanes of Gen4 PCI Express, and four banks of memory per processor.

The Curtiss-Wright Corp. Defense Solutions Division in Ashburn, Va., is introducing the CHAMP-XD4 (VPX6-485) security-enhanced 6U OpenVPX embedded computing module for compute-intensive defense, aerospace, and industrial applications.

The CHAMP-XD4 features dual Intel Xeon D-2700 processors, and is for demanding intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system architectures.

The module is scalable and can be configured with 12, 16, or 20 cores per device. The CHAMP-XD4 complements the AMD Versal-based CHAMP-FX7 user-programmable adaptive system-on-chip (SoC) field-programmable gate array (FPGA) module.

The two modules are 6U VPX form factor members of the Curtiss-Wright Fabric100 family of SOSA aligned processing engines for digital signal processing (DSP) applications like multi-mode radar, synthetic aperture radar, signals intelligence, electro-optical sensor processing, and electronic warfare (EW).

The CHAMP-XD4 is a Xeon D-2700 module that support four 100 Gigabit Ethernet fabric connections and 32 lanes of Gen4 PCI Express, as well as four banks of memory per processor.

The CHAMP-XD4 also features an AMD MPSoC FPGA device that provides enhanced TrustedCOTS cyber security . An MPSoC FPGA toolkit is available for applications that require security IP.

The CHAMP-XD4 supports quad 100 Gigabit Ethernet data plane interfaces, dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet control plane interfaces, and 32 lanes of Gen4 PCI Express on the expansion plane.

The rugged module is available in a conduction-cooled version with two-level maintenance covers, and supports alternate cooling mechanisms, such as air flow-through (AFT) and liquid flow-through (LFT).

