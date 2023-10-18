Teacher Got A Year's Pay Without Entering A Classroom

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A teacher at a public school, who received a year's salary (school year 2022), without teaching a class is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and so far involves two teachers.

It happened at the Cristóbal Adán De Urriola (CADU) school, in the district of Arraiján in Panama Oeste.

The scandal was first reported to the National Authority for Transparency and Access to Information (Antai), which on August 21, recommended the dismissal of two people who are part of the teaching staff of the Ministry of Education (Meduca).

The case was sent to the Public Ministry where the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is currently investigating educators Humberto Domínguez and Enilda Rivera for the alleged commission of crimes against the public administration.

Once the result of the process carried out by Antai was known, the teacher, Jesús Peñalba, who works at the CADU educational center, simultaneously filed a complaint with the Regional Directorate of Education of Panama Oeste detailing part of the facts that are being investigated.

Peñalba details in the complaint that at the beginning of the school year in 2022, the school was directed by the director Enilda Rivera, with whom the English teacher Humberto Domínguez allegedly began his period of irregular absence.







